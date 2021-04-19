G&S Capital LLC Invests $317,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after buying an additional 348,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 298,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

