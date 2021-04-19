Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.95 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,757 shares of company stock worth $16,143,232 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after acquiring an additional 675,706 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

