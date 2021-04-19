Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSBC stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

