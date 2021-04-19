Graviocoin Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $3,115.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.04 or 0.00486745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002386 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

