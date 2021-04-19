Grafton Group’s (GFTU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 905 ($11.82).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,085 ($14.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 512.50 ($6.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,127 ($14.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,026.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 890.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, insider David Arnold purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,032 ($1,348.31).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

