Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Graco accounts for about 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $81,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.98. 2,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,972. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

