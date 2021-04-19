GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

