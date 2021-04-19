GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 637 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 301,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 642.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 100,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

