GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,895 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.64 on Monday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

