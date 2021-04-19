GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 153.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,304,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $329.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.01, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.67 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

