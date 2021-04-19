GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,256 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

