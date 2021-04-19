GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 471 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

