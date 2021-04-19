Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

