Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.93. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 66,891 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

