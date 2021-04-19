Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.60% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.