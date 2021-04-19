Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 604 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

