Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $139.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

