Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $148,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.00 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

