Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $139.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

