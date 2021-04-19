Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 299 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.41.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.74 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

