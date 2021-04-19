Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

