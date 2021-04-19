Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $181.56 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $189.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average of $165.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.