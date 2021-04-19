Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post sales of $33.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.82 million and the lowest is $33.47 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $139.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $141.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $154.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $159.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

GOOD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $750.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

