Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Givaudan stock opened at $4,268.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,866.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4,042.51. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $3,291.04 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

