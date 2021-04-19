Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post $492.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $486.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $499.40 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $459.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $2,950,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 215,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,346. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.