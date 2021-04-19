Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Getty Realty worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Getty Realty by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $13,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

GTY opened at $30.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

