Getinge AB (GNGBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5226 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $31.66 on Monday. Getinge has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.83.
Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.30%.
About Getinge
Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.
