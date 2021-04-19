GET Protocol Trading Down 21.4% This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.84 or 0.00008674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $55.08 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00066258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00089669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.20 or 0.00644242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.06664630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

