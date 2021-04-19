Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,285,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 146,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 244,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 142,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

