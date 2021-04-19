Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 30,613 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,613 shares during the period. Ballard Power Systems comprises about 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of BLDP opened at $21.42 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

