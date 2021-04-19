Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,788 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 779.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $190.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,164,192. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.