GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$57.80 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$28.00 and a 52 week high of C$59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 27.26.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

