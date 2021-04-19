Gatos Silver, Inc.’s (NYSE:GATO) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 26th

Gatos Silver’s (NYSE:GATO) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Gatos Silver had issued 21,430,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $150,010,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $10.33 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $19,592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $3,638,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $3,353,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.