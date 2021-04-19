Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 360 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

