Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 322 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $252.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.10. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

