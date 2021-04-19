Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,029 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

