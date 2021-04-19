Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trimble by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 48,037 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 263,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

