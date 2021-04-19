Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $175,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,207.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 769.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.00 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,159.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,133.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

