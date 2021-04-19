Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,902 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

ASB stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

