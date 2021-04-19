GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $154.69

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $154.69, but opened at $166.51. GameStop shares last traded at $167.13, with a volume of 109,181 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $18,429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

