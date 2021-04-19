Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $14.50 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

