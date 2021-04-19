FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Nickel Corp. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:KRR)

Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) – Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Nickel in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.90 target price on shares of Royal Nickel in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.
