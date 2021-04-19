FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. FVCBankcorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 million.

Several research firms have commented on FVCB. Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. 51,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

