Fusion (FSN) One Day Volume Hits $2.18 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002438 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $68.43 million and $2.18 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,411.42 or 0.97179016 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,698,541 coins and its circulating supply is 50,128,784 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars.

