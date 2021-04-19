FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 30.2% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

