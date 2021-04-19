Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.04

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $7.29. Frontline shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 24,227 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Frontline by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 91,254 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Frontline by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

