Frontier Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FRONU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Frontier Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FRONU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 20th. Frontier Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Frontier Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FRONU stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Frontier Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

