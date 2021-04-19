Fresnillo’s (FNLPF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.16. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

