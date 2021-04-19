Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Sells C$35,720.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$35,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,280.

Freegold Ventures stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.74. The company had a trading volume of 329,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$243.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 55.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

