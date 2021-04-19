Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,305.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,857.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,303.74.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

